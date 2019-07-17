No rush for more signings say Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town are in no rush to add to their already talented squad – and are happy no one is banging the door down to sign of their current players either.

Stags have made four summer signings and are currently looking at a couple of trialists with almost seven weeks of the summer transfer window still to go.

Assistant boss Lee Glover said: “We are happy with the squad we’ve got, though if we can add to it then I think we’ll do it.

“I wouldn’t say there is anything imminent – in or out. We have got a few irons in the fire and we have spoken to a few players. But there is nothing going to happen immediately.

“We are talking to people but there is nothing that’s really close – nothing concrete.

“We have done a little bit of business. The chairman has managed to get a few deals over the line for club to bring new boys in.

“The squad itself is strong. There may be a few more comings and goings but nothing major now.”

He added: “No one has been talking to us about any of our players which is great. I turn the phone off so no one is getting in touch with us.

“If something happens, it happens. I think it’s better when the window closes as people can get a bit nervous. When it’s done, it’s done. We’re all together and let’s move on.”

After coming so close to promotion the last two seasons, Glover said the potential of the squad was very obvious this season.

“Pre-season has been very good,” he said. “We’ve been very positive around the boys. They seem to be responding to that .

“We can see the ability in the squad – they lost in the play-offs last season, so we know there’s something there to work with. They are good players.

“The attitude has been good and hopefully we can build on that and go one step further this season.”