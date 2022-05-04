No risks for boss Nigel Clough as Mansfield Town aim for Notts FA Senior Cup glory for first time in 90 years

Mansfield Town will only field a couple of senior players when they take on Carlton Town in tonight's final of the Notts FA Senior Cup at Basford United’s Greenwich Avenue ground (7.45pm).

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:09 pm

With possible play-offs ahead, Stags boss Nigel Clough was taking no chances and said: “We have the Notts Senior Cup final at Basford, but with it being on artificial, not many of the lads want to play on that and we won't be risking anybody.

“Jason Law will play for a run-out and probably Marek Stech, just to keep his hand in.”

Otherwise the side will largely comprise U23 players.

Jason Law - cup final outing for Stags tonight.

Stags last week hammered Newark 7-1 to become the first Mansfield Town side to reach the final of this competition since 1935 when the reserves lost 3-1 to Notts County Reserves on Sutton Town's ground.

The last time the club lifted the trophy was when their reserves beat Forest Reserves 3-2 on Newark Town's ground in 1932.

Mansfield Town Ladies have also reached the Notts FA Women's County Cup final this season where they will face Nottingham Forest Women on Wednesday, 11th May also at Basford United.

