It was an end to a run of four successive away games for Stags against a Red Devils side that has been lifted by interim boss Lewis Young and now won three times in eight days.

“We will sit down on Monday and have a chat about picking the right team - and nobody's place is safe after today,” said Clough.

“Anyone available again after illness or injury will be in consideration after losing a game in that manner today.

Stags boss Nigel Clough

“I couldn't pick you anyone who was any good. The keeper had no chance with any of the three goals and did nothing wrong, though he had little to do apart from that – yet we conceded three goals. “Everyone else had question marks over them today.

“We were not complacent in any way today. We just were not as good as we have been.

“I think Crawley have three of the best strikers in the league, which is a bit of a puzzle why they are down there with that firepower.

“With their results this week this was a different team to what it would have been a week or two ago and we failed to deal with them.

“That performance was completely the opposite to how we've been away from home of late when you've won four away games on the spin.”

Shellshocked Stags conceded a goal after 61 seconds, were 2-0 down after 13 minutes, superbly fought back to level and then conceded the winner inside the first minute of the second half.

“We talked about all the good things that have got us those victories – about being solid, hard to beat, hard to break down, but then conceded within a minute of each half and give them three unchallenged goals,” said Clough.

“We set our stall out to get on the front foot early on, but we didn't do that and we're two down after 13 minutes.

“The only good thing was we got back to 2-2 and should have been 3-2 ahead as Will Swan missed a brilliant chance. In some ways that chance was the turning point.

“It was probably the best chance of the game and with the form he has been in, you fancied him to finish it or at least hit the target.

“I thought we had the better of the first half chances.

“We were delighted to come in 2-2 at half-time and we said let's get back to how we've been, nice and solid, then we are chasing the game again after 45 seconds of the second half.

“Once they got that goal they could sit back a bit more and try to hit us on the break.”

Stags defender Riley Harbottle was beaten by two-goal Ashley Nadesen as he bagged the winner and the Forest loanee was immediately withdrawn.

Clough believes he was carrying a head injury and blamed himself for not taking him off at the break.

“Riley Harbottle wasn't right. I asked him at half-time how he was. I think he got a whack on the head,” he said.

“I think he was a bit dazed. I asked him how he was and he said he was fine, but especially with young players you take it out of their hands.

“I didn't think he looked right the last 10-15 minutes of the first half.

“I shouldn't have let him go out second half – that's my responsibility. I should have just brought him off straight away.

“But we are a bit light on defenders and don't want to make subs unnecessarily – we had no Perch or McLaughlin today. But I still should have done it.”

Clough is hoping James Perch and Stephen McLaughlin could return on Tuesday.