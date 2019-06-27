No new bids for CJ Hamilton as Mansfield Town hope he will stay

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster has said he knows of no new interest in CJ Hamilton as yet this summer.

Hamilton attracted interest from Championship clubs in the January window but no one met the club’s valuation at that time and all seems to have been quiet since then.

However, Dempster won’t count his chickens over keeping the lightning quick wide man until the transfer window closes - and he believes the best is still to come from Hamilton.

“I think there will definitely still be verbal interest in CJ,” he said.

“That will be with the chairman really and I don’t think any of that verbal interest will have met his valuation as yet.

“I don’t see CJ going anywhere unless the fee the chairman wanted was hit.

“Before I was put into my new role, there was interest and people were talking to the chairman about CJ. But I am not aware of any new bids having come in for the player.

“If his valuation was met I am sure we would consider it – but that would have to be a big fee.”

He added: “From a manager’s point of view I am hoping to see CJ here next season.

“He is a player with real potential that I don’t think has met that potential as yet. As good as he was last season, I think there is more to come.

“He was outstanding for us last season and I would love to see him here with us for the start of the new season.”