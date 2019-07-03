No more strikers, but Mansfield Town still in the transfer market

Mansfield Town have no plans to sign any more strikers this summer, but their recruitment will continue.

Nicky Maynard was the third summer signing this week after fellow striker Andy Cook and goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

Boss John Dempster said: “We’re probably not fully recruited and we will be looking to add over the next week or so.

“We may look to add more numbers attacking-wise, though I think Nicky is our last out-and-out centre forward as the plan was to have four good, senior strikers.

“But we’re still in the market, still looking at players and speaking to agents.

“I think we could so with some competition down the right hand side – I’d like to get some pace down there - and maybe someone in the middle of the pitch who can play a number of positions to give us that flexibility, depending on what formation we play.”