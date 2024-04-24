No let-up from Mansfield Town as they aim to finish on a high at Barrow says midfield ace Hiram Boateng

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the home side needing a victory to secure a place in the play-offs, this will be an extra tough trip to a place that is always a difficult away game.

But Stags sit second and their aim is to retain that place and sign off with a fifth win in a row.

“The gaffer let us know how important it was, heading into the last two games, to win,” he said.

Hiram Boateng in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons at Stadium MK, 13 April 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It is important to keep those standards up and go into the new season on the back of good results.

“Regardless of what we’ve achieved, we want to continue to win football matches.”

Boateng has impressed in the second half of the campaign after struggling to win a regular place earlier on and said: “Whenever I’m called upon I’m always ready to do the job and fight for this team and club.

“As long as I keep getting an opportunity I’ll keep doing that.

“It’s been a brilliant week for the club and all the fans. I think we’ve worked so hard to try to get across the line and to do it with a couple of games to spare has been brilliant.”

Boateng had already tasted promotion from League Two with Cambridge United three years ago and said: “The key thing I had in my mind since joining the club was knowing that the club was going in the right direction of getting promoted - and to do it in my second season is brilliant.

“It’s been amazing and I love playing for the club. My team-mates have been brilliant this year, so I’ve enjoyed it massively.”

The Stags squad received a standing-ovation in the club’s new marquee as Stags celebrated their promotion at the Annual Awards Dinner on Sunday.

“It was bouncing in there,” said Boateng.

“It was good to see everyone relax. We’ve worked so hard this season and haven’t had the opportunity to let our hair down - though I haven’t got much!

“It was really good to get everyone together and celebrate it under one roof.”