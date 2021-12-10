No joy for Mansfield Town as they miss out on both November Sky Bet awards
Mansfield Town missed out on both Sky Bet League Two November awards after nominations for Nigel Clough and Oli Hawkins.
Clough had been nominated for Manager of the Month and Hawkins for Player of the Month.
But Manager of the Month went to Rob Edwards of promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers, who won all three of their games, while Dom Telford of Newport County took the Player of the Month accolade for a second month in a row, netting once in each of his four games and all but one of his side’s five goals in the month.
The Manager of the Month judging panel comprised former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month was Goodman, Rowan and Davies.