No fear says joint New Mills boss reece Brown as strugglers head for leaders Brocton

Mills are still without a win but improving under the new management, while still short on full fitness needed.

“I feel like we have momentum in the camp and I think once we get that first win we will go on a run,” said Brown.

“We all know what it's like in these leagues – a game of football is a game of football and anyone can beat anyone on the day. So we still go into the game positive and ready to battle for three points.”

Ollie Havens - on target again. pic by John Fryer.

On Saturday they started badly in the 3-1 loss at Stafford Town, conceding twice in the first 10 minutes.

But they battled back and Ollie Havens netted for the fourth game in a row before tired legs saw Mills concede a third on 75 minutes.

“We played really well – some good football. But the goals were down to individual mistakes and cost us the game,” said Brown.

“Conceding in the first five minutes gave Stafford a big boost and we went 2-0 down.

“But we stuck together and stuck to what our task was and how we wanted them to play.

“We pulled one back, but when it got to about 60 minutes, at the moment the boys we have in the building do not have full match fitness.

“We know that will take a bit of time get up to scratch.

“We only have one Tuesday game between now and New Year so we are organising a couple of friendlies to get those match fitness levels up.”

Mills continue to strengthen and Brown said: “We had two new faces at training – I do not want to name them yet.

“One has been given permission by his club to come down and train.

“The other is an ex-pro just back from Thailand. He is just having a think about what he wants to do, also having interest from a couple of clubs from a couple of steps higher.

“But he came down and trained and was impressed with what he saw. It's just a waiting game now but if he wants to sign he will probably go straight into the team on Saturday. He will add a lot of value to what we're doing.

“He is a big centre half and came through the ranks at United and City.”