No easy games warns Aaron Lewis as Mansfield Town prepare to face three of the bottom four

Facing three sides in the bottom four in their next three games, Mansfield Town appear to have a great chance to boost their League One points tally.

But midfielder Aaron Lewis has warned there is little difference in the standard of sides right down the division and said some of the clashes with the bottom end teams have been the hardest game so far for the promoted Stags.

Stags head for Cambridge United on Saturday with Crawley Town the visitors on Tuesday ahead of a game at Shrewsbury Town a week on Saturday and Lewis said: “Nothing is a given – it is a tough league.

“Whether you're at the bottom or the top, there's not too much between the teams at all.

Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis (08) during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Shrewsbury Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We just have to focus really hard on one game at a time, starting on Saturday.

“We need to get a win on the board at Cambridge and then just carry that over.

“You look at some of the teams near the bottom of the table and we have probably had tougher games against them than teams nearer the top.

“That's the way it is in this league – anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We just have to keep doing what we're doing basically, not change anything.

“We need to go out and try to get the win.”

Stags sit 11th with the season just past the midway point, only four points off the play-off places and 16 points clear of the drop zone – not bad going for a newly-promoted club.

“I am encouraged by our confidence and the style of play we have taken from last season,” said Lewis.

“Coming up a league we have not changed the squad massively and we have not gone out and changed the way we are playing.

“Everyone is more than happy to get on the ball and create opportunities the way we did last year.

“Our performances are based on working hard together as a team and trusting each other on the ball, trying to create chances at the other end.

“Coming into a new league is a bit of a freebie as no one knows what to expect.

“But we felt in pre-season that with the confidence we had after last season's campaign, that there was no reason why we couldn't go and beat a lot of the teams this year and get us into a good position.

“It's been a great campaign. If you'd asked everyone at the start of the season if we'd like to be where we are they would have said yes.

“We are probably exceeding expectations. Coming up you want to stay up and get points on the board as early as you can, then see where you go from there.

“We need to make sure we stay in League One first, get to that points tally, and then keep looking up from there.”

Lewis believes keeping the squad largely settled from last season has helped.

“There has not been a massive amount of changes since I have been here. The gaffer creates a tight-knit squad that doesn't change too much and it is doing brilliantly,” he said.

“The manager signed some good people and the competition for places is the best it's been.

“You have got to be on it every game which helps the team.

“Everyone who comes in knows what they are doing and knows their job.

“There are a lot of players here who can play in multiple positions.”

Lewis has been a regular starter recently but said:“My plan was to stay fit and help the team out as much as I can, whether it's coming off the bench or starting.

“Obviously everyone wants to be starting, but with this many games coming thick and fast, everyone is more than capable of going in and helping the team.

“I try to keep the ball moving, get forward, and control the middle of the pitch.”

He also wants to add to his two-goal tally for the season so far, the same number he scored last season.

“It is something I am trying to add to my game, trying to get higher up in those positions, making the runs, and hopefully I will get a couple more to fall to me and I can help the team out even more,” he said.

Again last weekend Stags proved more than a match for a club at the top end only to lose to a late Wycombe Wanderers winner for the second time this season.

“Last Saturday's defeat was frustrating for everyone involved,” said Lewis.

“It is a good sign that we can go toe to toe with teams like that and not be scared.

“I think we could easily have won the game.

“Obviously, that is the second time against them we have conceded a really late goal.

“Especially at home, I think we need to start turning those losses into draws and keep momentum building.

“We have created opportunities in games all season, we're doing well in that department.

“There is not too much going wrong.

“A lot of the games we have lost this season we could easily have gone on and won.

“It's great playing the big clubs in this division – a lot of them are ex-Premier League teams – and we have shown we are not afraid to face them with the results we've had this season.”

Heading for Cambridge, Mansfield are sixth in the away form table after winning six and drawing one of their 12 away games to date, taking more points on the road than at home with some excellent performances.

“That comes from the gaffer. We've got nothing to be afraid of,” said Lewis.

“Home or away we will get a press on and go, keep the ball and be confident in our ability that we can go on and win every game.

“The fans are a massive help at those away games. We have probably got one of the top supports in the league coming away – it is frightening to hear how loud they are.”