No change in approach as Mansfield Town aim to end poor home run with visit of Doncaster Rovers

Stags, in ninth, are a single point outside the play-offs places and looking to complete a double over their South Yorkshire neighbours, but victory for Rovers would see them leapfrog Nigel Clough's men.

“Our approach will be just the same as recent home games,” said boss Clough.

“We have taken the lead in the last three home games and haven't got the victories.

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield.

“So we just need to try to eradicate the mistakes, go forward and be as positive as we can. That has been our strength in the last 18 months.

“Both penalty areas is where it will be decided, especially in the last 20 games.”

He added: “We need to create more chances and finish them off. We created four or five excellent chances against Crewe last time.

“A couple were denied by the goalkeeper and Rhys Oates put his one on one over the bar. We need to put a higher percentage of those away. And it does at the moment seem to be that every time we make half a mistake it ends up in the back of our net.”

On Rovers, he said: “A new manager (Danny Schofield) came in midway through the season and they have signed I think two or three good players in the window as well so it's a bit difficult to know what to expect from them.”

Stags' trip to Northampton last weekend was frozen off and Clough said: “The only good thing about the postponement is that it's given the injured players – Lucas Akins, Riley Harbottle and Ollie Clarke - another week. All of them should train now this week.

“We will see how they go this week and see if they come through. They are all different types of injuries, Riley with his knee, Ollie his calf and Lucas ankle, which is why we have to be careful with surfaces with the grass still being solid.

“We have no choice but to train on the artificial until the grass pitches thaw later in the week.

“Kellan Gordon is still having treatment but he should train this week as well.”

Clough continued: “Anthony Hartigan had his operation on Friday and all went well. It was successful so it's just the three months rehab for him now. But the surgeon was happy – there was no major damage. It was pretty straightforward which is good news.

