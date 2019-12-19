No big flood of new players for Mansfield Town in January

Graham Coughlan does not envisage huge changes to the squad in January.

The new Mansfield Town boss this week began working with his new charges and said, after so many changes in line-up and formation this season, he wanted to give the players some stability and continuity, saying: “I have to give these players a chance.

“I will give players a jersey on Saturday. They either hold onto it or they give it back to me. It's their decision, the ball is in their court.

“Let's be honest this is a real top squad. They proved that with the results they produced and the way they played in October.

“But they have tinkered with the system and there have been various players playing in different positions and all that will need to be addressed.

“They are missing a bit of continuity and, if you give them that, it should breed confidence.

“They are possibly missing a bit of self-belief. If you look at the squad as a whole, some of those players should be playing at a higher level, though some may think they are better than they actually are. So there is a lot to delve into and a lot to work with.

“We have to get their minds and mentality correct. It will be a slow process as we'll have to get into the players.”

But Coughlan knows funds will be available in the window if required.

“The chairman is a man that will back you,” he said.

“He is ambitious and wants to push the club on. He has a dream and an ambition for the club and that is admirable.

“As far as January is concerned I will have to have a week or two working with the players, see what they have and what we can get out of them, and then look if we need change.

“I won't flood the place with players and make change for the sake of change. These lads deserve an opportunity and a chance. But that comes Monday to Friday.”

“Should we need recruitment in January we will look at that, but it's not uppermost in my thoughts.”