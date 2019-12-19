No backroom staff changes at Mansfield Town for now

Although boss John Dempster was sacked last weekend, new Mansfield Town manager Graham Coughlan expects to continue working with Dempster's backroom staff for the time being.

“We've had a great session this morning with the lads that are here,” said Coughlan.

“We've had a staff meeting and there is plenty of information being traded.

“I am happy with the staff here and we will assess it over the coming weeks. Will I let anyone go the week before Christmas? No way.

“We will sit down and work with them at this moment in time and see what they have to offer. I believe there is some expertise to be tapped into.”

He continued: “I would obviously like to bring one or two to the football club myself for familiarity, knowing how I work and how they work, and getting off to a quick start rather than hang around and waiting.

“But if I have to wait and it has to be done next week, next month, next year, so be it. At the moment we'll work with what we've been given.”

Coughlan’s words suggest John Dempster’s deputy Lee Glover will be in the dug-out with Coughlan for this weekend’s visit of Northampton Town.

However, Bristol Rovers have publicly stated that they believe their assistant coach Joe Dunne plus fellow backroom staff members Kevin Maher, Lee Mansell and Chris Hargreaves are all possibilities to join Coughlan at Mansfield at some stage.