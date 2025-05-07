Nine released as Mansfield Town plan for next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town have this week released nine players as they begin to formulate their squad for next season.

After a tough second half to the season and a 17th place finish, boss Nigel Clough said he needed to bring in six or seven better quality players and Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn and George Williams have all exited the club.

Discussions on new contracts are underway with out of contract quintet Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Lee Gregory, Stephen McLaughlin and Scott Flinders.

Retained and under contract are Keanu Baccus, Frazer Blake-Tracy, George Cooper, James Gale, Will Evans, George Maris, Owen Mason, and Deji Oshilaja Options triggered for extended deals were for Baily Cargill, Elliott Hewitt, Aaron Lewis, Rhys Oates and Louis Reed.

Aden Flint - Stags' 2023/24 Player of the Year has been released by the club this week.

Loans have expired for Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool), Caylan Vickers (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) and all return to their parent clubs. The club is continuing to consider its position with regards to Lucas Akins, recently jailed for a tragic motoring accident that caused the death of a cyclist, and will be making no further comment at this stage.

A Stags spokesman said: “The club places on record its thanks to players now leaving One Call Stadium and wishes them well in their future careers.”

Clough has identified his targets for the summer and Mansfield have already put in a bid for a player.