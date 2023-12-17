Nine-man Sherwood Colliery are still too good for Sleaford Town

Nine man Sherwood Colliery scored two late goals to bag a brilliant 2-0 win at Sleaford Town on Saturday.

Robson Doolan and Craig Westcarr, of Sherwood Colliery, following a remarkable 2-0 win

Sherwood saw Jamie York sent off on 56 minutes, before Carter Widdowson saw red moment later.

But somehow the battling visitors hit the front through Ewan Robson’s penalty with eight minutes to go.

They made the game safe deep into stoppage time when Brad Wells fired home from distance.

Manager Wayne Savage paid tribute to his players for their guts, saying: “I’m not going to comment about the officials or the sending offs.

“Today is more about the team that turned adversity into triumph this afternoon. To win the game, keeping a clean sheet with 9 men for 42 minutes is remarkable.”

The opening moments saw Sherwood start brightly and scored on 16 minutes when Jobe Shaw had a header cleared off the line.

On 27 minutes a rapid counterattack by The Wood saw Kieran Knight have an effort on goal blocked, before Craig Westcarr headed wide from Carter Widdowson’s cross.

A sluggish opening couple of minutes to the second half saw Sleaford have some possession until Will Norcross headed wide.

Oliver Lobley started to get involved on the left causing some problems for the Town defence.

On 56 minutes, the visitors were reduced to 10 men York sent off for an alleged stamp after being fouled.

Almost immediately, Widdowson was also sent off for a poor foul reducing The Wood to nine men with still 30 minutes to play.

The drama was not complete as Sherwood suffered another red card with manager Wayne Savage ordered to leave the technical area following an alleged comment.

The visitors looked to reorganise and play on the break and for 22 minutes remained comfortable in the game.

And, on 82 minutes, they went in front through Robson’s penalty after Jobe Shaw was fouled by Charlie Ward.

On 85 minutes, Sleaford were reduced to 10 men as a player was sent to the sinbin for dissent.

The Wood almost secured the points as the game entered the 90th minute as Marley Grant almost broke clear.