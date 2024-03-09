Davis Keillor-Dunn hit a screamer as Mansfield Town got the better of Swindon Town.

The rampaging midfielder bagged his 18th league goal of the season during the 3-2 win over Swindon Town.

But Clough believes the influential -goal-getter is capable of doing even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Davis should be doing more with the situations he got into today to get the second goal,”.

“I know he has got 18 goals but he is getting the ball in the right areas and he is choosing the wrong option.

“He is not doing what he did for the second goal. He has been in that position six or seven times today and that is the only time he tried it. I don’t understand why he is laying it off to people.”

Clough also felt his side should have made the win more comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made hard work of it,” he added. “We should have got more goals in the opening 10-15 minutes.

“That was a good opportunity for us, they have some very dangerous players as we saw who can hurt you.

“We were sloppy today, mentally more than anything, after three games in a week.

“We got the early goal and should have gone again.

“The chances were there in that first period. We could have put the game to bed, there are no mistakes at this stage of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Bycroft kept out Keillor-Dunn’s long-range curler with a fine flying save as Stags pushed for another.

Akins clipped the outside of the post on 13 minutes, before Charlie Austin fluffed a dangerous free-kick for the visitors.

Keillor-Dunn had a goal-bound shot blocked for a corner midway through the half as the hosts continued to look dangerous.

Paul Glatzel levelled for the visitors on 50 minutes after Stags failed to clear their lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the lead lasted just seconds after Keillor-Dunn cut inside following a break to emphatically smash home.

Aaron Drinan found space to head home Zachary Elbouzedi cross on 59 minutes.

Charlie Austin drilled an effort into the side-netting as the visitors grew in confidence.

Stags hit the front once again when Will Swan headed home Ollie Clarke’s cross three minutes after coming on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aden Flint blazed over with five minutes to go as Mansfield looked to make the game safe.