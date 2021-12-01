Nigel Clough to begin bid to keep Joe-Joe O’Toole at Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough will set the wheels in motion this week to offer John-Joe Toole a longer contract at Mansfield Town.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:13 pm
John-Joe O'Toole celebrates his goal with Stephen Quinn at Stevenage. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

O'Toole, 33, arrived as a free agent in October when Stags were in the middle of an injury crisis, and was given a short-term contract until January.

But O'Toole has impressed and helped Stags to a run of six wins in seven and manager Clough said: “I am probably going to have a chat with David Sharpe (club CEO) this week about it.

“Obviously John-Joe has another four weeks or so left, but he has slotted in and done very well indeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We've seen his versatility. He played in midfield against Newcastle, he's played in the middle of a three and he's played at centre half in a two.

“Considering he hadn't played in a few months I think his fitness levels have been a credit to him.”

With experienced James Perch out for the season with a fractured skull, O'Toole has proved to be the perfect replacement.

Nigel CloughStagsNewcastle