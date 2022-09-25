Nigel Clough thinks win over Crewe was deserved despite Stags not being at their best

Goals from Will Swan on 87 minutes and Oli Hawkins in the third minute of eight added on at the end of the game saw Stags turn around a one-goal deficit and make it three away wins on the bounce. Match report HERE.

And although Clough felt there were areas of his side's game that weren’t up to scratch, he was pleased with the turnaround.

He said: "We didn’t think we were going to get anything with ten minutes to go, then all of a sudden you get the first one back and try and keep the pressure on and Hawks pops up with the winner.

Will Swan celebrates scoring the equaliser against Crewe. Photo: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

"We had enough of the game today not to get to that stage but I don’t think we did enough with the possession we had, especially in the first-half. I don’t think our delivery into the box was good enough from open play or set plays, but it was pretty much one-way traffic and we should have done better in our situations.

"Eight minutes were added on but we could just as easily lost the game in that time, likewise they could have equalised and it took an incredible clearance with two or three minutes to go from the long throw in, so it could have gone either way because everyone seemed to go for it and it was end-to-end.

"We had to throw bodies on the line and after the clearance we got several good blocks in on the edge of the box and things like that ultimately get you the result.”

Clough added that the three straight away wins show plenty about the character of his squad.

He said: "We don’t kid ourselves, we don’t go overboard, but it is difficult to win three away games at any level on the spin which we’ve just done.