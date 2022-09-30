Stags were sitting pretty until a bad backpass form Riley Harbottle gifted Pools sub Joshua Umerah the first of his two goals, the second stinging them on 90 minutes.

“Without doubt we have thrown two points away tonight and I hope it doesn’t cost us come the end of the season as I don’t think we’ll be in a better position to win a game than we were tonight,” said Clough.“We had the jubilation of scoring late on at Crewe last week and we have the other side of it tonight where we’ve conceded late on.

Stags manager Nigel Clough

“We talked about how professional and mature we were at Gillingham when we had a two-goal lead - it wasn’t the same tonight.

“The equaliser - that can happen in the last minute. But it was the first when you are 2-0 up and in complete control. The last thing you do is give the opposition a lifeline.

“People just didn’t do their jobs. We know who was at fault for the goals. It was 50-60 seconds of very poor play.

“I thought we missed two or three very good chances in the first half and should have probably put the game to bed by half-time.

“We didn’t, but we came out second half, got the two goals, and really should have been more professional.”

He added: “I thought our general play was very good and our approach play was good, just not good enough finishing until the second half.

“Then we had an incredibly good chance which hit the keeper in the face - I don’t think it should have been anywhere near the keeper.”

On two-goal powerhouse Umerah, Clough said: “We were surprised he didn’t start the game as he has been a threat in every game we’ve seen. But you saw them visibly grow when he gave them that lifeline.

“Then one ball over the top late on and anything can happen. It was very wasteful.

“I hope the team learn from this as it’s something we haven’t done - throwing away leads.