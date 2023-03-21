Seven of Mansfield's remaining 11 games are at the One Call Stadium, beginning with a run of three home games in a row tomorrow night against Grimsby Town.

“The home games will decide our destiny,” said Clough.

“We are starting with the next three and that will go a long way to telling us. We have got to hang in there and still be in with a chance with eight games to go.”

Stags begin a run of three home games in a row with Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believing home form will decide their destiny.

Stags have faltered somewhat at home this season having registered just seven times in the win column from 16 games.

They have been hampered by shipping too many goals, including five against Swindon and five against Salford.

“It has not been as strong as it was last year, but we have been better on the road so it's swings and roundabouts,” added Clough.

“We have conceded too many goals in general, but especially at home.

“It is in our hands, it seems to be if we win a game in hand or so then there will be a gap and it looks like it's then the top eight battling it eight.

“You never rule out anyone putting a run together, but as the games run out it gets more difficult.”

They face a Grimsby side who were knocked out of the FA Cup at Brighton on Sunday after a brilliant run to the quarter-final stage.

“It's difficult to say if it will have any bearing on the game,” added Clough. “It is a different task playing a Premier League side away than coming to us.

“They were very solid and were a bit unlucky with a couple of the goals.”

Clough, who has ruled out having any of the injured players back for the game, has also called on his side to battle all they as the season heads to its business end.

“The injury-time goal (at Stockport) has put us in a better frame of mind going into the Grimsby game,” he added.

“Going in on the back of two defeats would have been harsh on us.