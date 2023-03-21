News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Nigel Clough says home form will decide Mansfield Town's promotion fate

Stags boss Nigel Cough believes their remaining home games will be key to Mansfield Town’s promotion dreams.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT- 2 min read

Seven of Mansfield's remaining 11 games are at the One Call Stadium, beginning with a run of three home games in a row tomorrow night against Grimsby Town.

“The home games will decide our destiny,” said Clough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are starting with the next three and that will go a long way to telling us. We have got to hang in there and still be in with a chance with eight games to go.”

Stags begin a run of three home games in a row with Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believing home form will decide their destiny.
Stags begin a run of three home games in a row with Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believing home form will decide their destiny.
Stags begin a run of three home games in a row with Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believing home form will decide their destiny.
Most Popular

Stags have faltered somewhat at home this season having registered just seven times in the win column from 16 games.

They have been hampered by shipping too many goals, including five against Swindon and five against Salford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has not been as strong as it was last year, but we have been better on the road so it's swings and roundabouts,” added Clough.

“We have conceded too many goals in general, but especially at home.

“It is in our hands, it seems to be if we win a game in hand or so then there will be a gap and it looks like it's then the top eight battling it eight.

“You never rule out anyone putting a run together, but as the games run out it gets more difficult.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They face a Grimsby side who were knocked out of the FA Cup at Brighton on Sunday after a brilliant run to the quarter-final stage.

“It's difficult to say if it will have any bearing on the game,” added Clough. “It is a different task playing a Premier League side away than coming to us.

“They were very solid and were a bit unlucky with a couple of the goals.”

Clough, who has ruled out having any of the injured players back for the game, has also called on his side to battle all they as the season heads to its business end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The injury-time goal (at Stockport) has put us in a better frame of mind going into the Grimsby game,” he added.

“Going in on the back of two defeats would have been harsh on us.

“We didn't do a lot wrong at Stockport. We hung in there and kept battling and fighting and that will be the key in the final 11 games."

Nigel CloughStagsMansfieldSwindonSalford