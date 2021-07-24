Nigel Clough praises youngsters as Mansfield Town win it late at Alfreton Town

Jordan Bowery heads clear

Tyrese Sinclair hit a stoppage time winner after Nathan Caine had levelled the contest with an 80th minute header.

Alfreton had led since the 56th minute when Tom Allan powerfully headed home from a Bobby Johnson corner.

It left Clough hailing what he described as a ‘fully deserved’ win.

“The win was fully deserved on the night with the chances that we created, told the club’s official website. “It was nice to get the young lads on, they were a big part in us getting those goals.

“With the build-up play [for Caine’s goal], Jack Deakin was involved, Taylor Anderson, then Nathan Caine gets in at the far post with a great header.

“That was the biggest thing, getting the first teamers through 75 minutes, then the young lads really give you a boost when they come on.

“Ty [Sinclair] was lively tonight and it was interesting to see him in a different formation, playing wide rather than through the middle.

“We wanted to change it up a little bit and see; we sometimes play in the diamond with one in the hole. That’s what we’ll be doing over the next few weeks, looking at different things.”

Clough also praised the work-rate of his players as more players got 90 minutes under their belt.

“It’s the work-rate we’re looking for rather than the results,” he added. “You never want to lose, even in pre-season, so it was nice to score a couple of goals.

“But it was about the work-rate and getting minutes into the players. Ty had 90 minutes, Keaton Ward and James Clarke, people like that.