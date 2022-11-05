Nigel Clough praises character after Mansfield Town's FA Cup win at Barrow

Oli Hawkins scored the only goal to send Mansfield Town through in the FA Cup.

Oli Hawkins hit the winner just before half-time with Stags fighting hard in the dying stages to protect their lead.

It left Clough delighted by the fight on show following a tough week for Mansfield.

“We couldn't have had a tougher draw when you look at the conditions,” he said.

“It's been a long time since people have seen mud on a pitch like we saw today, it was just about playable.

“If it had rained more in the game it might have been in doubt, it’s good to get it out of the way.

“We showed great character and it’s great to get in the hat. We had to have character on a day like this or you go under.

“You have to really dig in here and be ready for the onslaught that is coming if you’re going to win the game.

“It is very difficult to stop the ball coming into your box. All you can do is deal with it. It was a real throwback to cup ties from the 1970’s.

“It is brilliant to win a game, it’s brilliant to be in the hat and good to get a win before we face Bradford.”

The visitors had to soak up the early pressure as Christy Pym made a string of fine saves in the first half.

First the Stags’ stopper kept out Billy Waters’, who scored a hat-trick in mid-week, early effort.

Pym once again frustrated the hosts as he kept out Josh Kay’s strike, before pulling off his best save of the bunch later in the half when he somehow denied the midfielder’s point-blank header with his feet.

Hawkins put the Stags ahead six minutes before half-time as his effort deflected back into his path so he could poke home whilst on the ground.

The Stags were let off early in the second half as Kay’s dangerous delivery flashed across the face of goal.

Clough’s charges could have put the game to bed when Paul Farman’s poor clearance fell to Kellan Gordon, but he passed instead of shooting with the Bluebirds’ stopper out of his ground.

Stephen McLaughlin stung the palms of Farman from 20 yards out.

