Nigel Clough praise for ‘intelligent’ Regan Hendry after he scores from the halfway line for Mansfield Town in big win over Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough had high praise for two-goal Regan Hendry, especially for his sensational goal from the halfway line, as Stags finally beat Leyton Orient with an emphatic 4-1 scoreline this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendry set Stags on their way with his Goal of the Season contender on 15 minutes, winning a tackle on the centre spot and then lifting the ball over Tommy Simkin – his first for the club – and then added another on 29 minutes.

“To see it first of all and then to actually execute it and put it into the back of the net is a very difficult skill,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he is a good player technically. You are seeing it happening more as goalkeepers are in a much more advanced position these days in open play. So if it does break the more intelligent players are having a crack.

Regan Hendry celebrates during the Sky Bet League One match against Leyton Orient FC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Aug 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It seemed to take an age to get in. It was more floated, but a perfect weight.

“When you have that role it's important you get into the box.

“He is settling in nicely and the last couple of games he has been excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a very good footballer and an intelligent one as well.”

He added: “There were two very good teams out there but I thought on the back of Tuesday night we were very good again against a slightly more dangerous opponent and in good form.

“It is about time we got a result against them. We have suffered in the past few seasons when we have played them.

“It was another good, solid all-round performance today. And the quality of the goals was top notch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A needlessly conceded corner by Frazer Blake-Tracy and poor marking from Will Evans allowed Josh Koroma to pull one back on 37 minutes.

But Evans turned sharply to make it 3-1 on 59 minutes and soon after Orient hopes further nosedived as Idris El Mizouni was sent off for a second bookable offence in 11 minutes.

Luke Bolton added a fourth in added time – also his first for the club – as they chalked up a fourth win in a row.

“We looked a bit vulnerable in the first 10-15 minutes. They looked very lively,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we got some good recovery tackles in and a block which gave us the platform to go on and get the goals.

“We made a couple of daft decisions just before half-time that got them back into the game – we would have liked to have gone in 2-0 at half-time. We gave a needless corner away and then didn't defend properly.

“The third goal settled everyone down, especially when they went down to 10 men. We looked more comfortable then but it was still important to go on and get the fourth goal.”

He added: “Four wins in a row gives us confidence and gets us above halfway in the league. Nine points is not a bad return from the first 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important game this week by far now is Lincoln but in the meantime we also want to have a little go at Everton on Wednesday.

“We are still a work in progress but the lads are generally getting the hang of things.”