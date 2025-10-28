Nigel Clough praise for crucial Liam Roberts save as Mansfield Town beat Plymouth Argyle

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough had high praise for keeper Liam Roberts, whose second half save proved crucial in tonight's 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle.

Goals from Will Evans and Jordan Bowery saw Stags extend their unbeaten run to six games, but it might have been very different without Roberts' intervention on 77 minutes.

At 1-0, Deji Oshilaja had tried to see out the ball for a goalkick. However, Jamie Paterson robbed him and crossed low to Tegan Finn, but Roberts made himself big and denied him from close range.

“We had three incredibly good chances to double our lead and we should be taking one of them to have a bit more comfort before Deji, unlike him, made an error and Liam Roberts has got us out the cart again with a brilliant save,” said Clough.

“He has done that a few times this season and deserved his clean sheet tonight.

“Moments like that are fine margins. If that goes in it could have been a different game. We can't afford to give people these chances.

“Otherwise I thought it was a very good, professional, solid performance more than anything.

“We worked hard without the ball and restricted Plymouth to very few opportunities, and the only thing was we didn't score more goals.”

Will Evans pounced on a defensive mix-up to put Mansfield ahead after only six minutes.

“It was a bit of a mix-up at the back and you have to be in and around it to take advantage, which he did.

“After nine games without a goal he now has two in two,” said Clough.

Two of the subs were then involved in the crucial second goal on 84 minutes as Nathan Moriah-Welsh miskicked his finish from Joe Gardner's low cross, but the ball ran kindly for Jordan Bowrey to bury.

Clough said: “The fresh legs have been absolutely vital, especially playing three games in a week. All the subs did well when they came on tonight.

“Our work rate was outstanding tonight and there are relationships developing on the pitch which is why we left the side unchanged.”

Stags now face Harrogate Town at home in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.