Nigel Clough misses out on Manager of the Month award as Wycombe Wanderers boss is rewarded
October’s gong has instead gone to Matt Bloomfield of Wycombe Wanderers.
Even more impressive than the 12 goals and 13 points Wycombe managed in five unbeaten games to surge into the top two was Bloomfield’s management of his squad, with five of the goals being scored by players he brought on in games.
Clough had also been nominated for the September award.
The player award, meanwhile, has gone to Kwame Poku of Peterborough United, who also won in September.
He’s continued to make it his mission to impact games from the wing on a consistent basis with seven goal involvements in six games. His two goals included a last-gasp winner against Stevenage.