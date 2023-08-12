Nigel Clough keen for Mansfield Town to be more ruthless after brushing aside Morecambe

A Lucas Akins brace and a Davis Keillor-Dunn goal wrapped up a deserved win in a game Mansfield controlled throughout.

Things may have been different for Morecambe had Tom Bloxham done better with a glorious chance on seven minutes.

Akins gave Stags the lead in first half stoppage-time after getting on the end of a Keillor-Dunn flick-on.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough wants to see his side be more ruthless.

Mansfield doubled their lead just after the hour when Keillor-Dunn slotted home after going through on goal.

Akins added another from the spot with three minutes to go after Oates was hacked down.

“It was pleasing to win our first home game and keep a clean sheet,” he said. “I wasn’t happy that it was only 1-0 at half-time.

“We created lots of chances and it took us too long to take the lead. We can’t afford to be so wasteful

“It is nice that we created so many chances and had intent, that is why the strikers have got to get us goals in that period.

“To get most of the players in so early in pre-season was important and you see the players gelling.

“It was a good time to score, as much as it gave us a lift it also flattene the opposition.

“It was a perfect result to start our home league campaign. It is nice to have kept another clean sheet. We played well and kept the ball well and have played to a high standard in the last two weeks, we just needed to score sooner.”

Tom Bloxham blazed a glorious chance over for the visitors on seven minutes.

Akins headed a Callum Johnson cross wide before Ryhs Oates drilled wide from distance.

Stuart Moore beat away a powerful Oates shot midway through the half, before Akins was denied by another good save.

But there was no stopping the Stags striker when he headed home in stoppage-tIme from Keillor-Dunn’s flick-on.

Keillor-Dunn doubled the advantage after a one-on-one with the keeper a minute later.

Moore got down well to save from Oates after a Mansfield counter-attack in the closing stages.