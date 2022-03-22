Nigel Clough hopes travelling will be to Mansfield Town's liking in remaining games

Including Tuesday night’s trip to Rochdale, Mansfield have five of their next six games on the road, having also played their last two away from home prior to the postponement of Saturday’s home game with Stevenage.

They’ll then face another two away matches after that, in between their last three remaining home matches, meaning the miles are set to be clocked up in pursuit of promotion as Mansfield aim to play catch-up with their fixtures.

But, speaking ahead of the Rochdale game, Clough was hopeful his players are up to the task.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield in action at Port Vale last week.

He said: “With us having lost the last two we’ve slipped behind a little bit but I think we’ve played fewer games than anyone in the country now as all of a sudden we’re lagging behind and have got 12 to play where some have only got as few as seven.

“Five away in a row at this stage of the season is tough but we’ve got to get something from the next three games.

“It’s going to be an interesting dozen games, particularly when we’ve lost the last two. We could have easily had a couple of draws and should have won at Port Vale having been 1-0 up and given the goals away the way we did.