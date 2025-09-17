Tyler Roberts is one of a number of new additions to the Mansfield Town squad, which boss Nigel Clough believes is stronger than last season.

Stags have had a steady start to their League One campaign with three wins and 11 points from their first eight matches.

And Clough believes looking beyond those results shows Stags are in a better position to deal with the challenges ahead than they were 12 months ago.

“We won’t really know until the season fully gets going, but we think we have improved on last season,” said Clough.

“Performances have been very encouraging and I think we would probably have lost that game against Stevenage last season.

“There is still the nucleus there from last season, but I think we have got better options all over the pitch.”

Clough has also been encouraged by how the club’s summer signings have settled in and admits he is excited to see what his squad can do when injured faces return.

“We just want everyone fit and a settled side if we can,” he added. “Tyler Roberts is still to get up to speed and unfortunately it is the same for Luke Bolton. It is always a problem when players don’t do a full pre-season, for whatever reason.

“We look forward to it in the next few months when they do get to that point. Hopefully then Deji (Oshilaja) is back, Bailey (Cargill) is back, Rhys Oates, Regan (Hendry) is back and we get that full squad.

“That is what you look at at the start of the season. When we build the squad we can deal with two or three injuries, but when you get five or six it depletes you.”

Stags are looking to build on their decent start when they travel to promoted Port Vale at the weekend.

They face a Valiant side boosted by picking up their League One win of the season following a 2-0 victory at Exeter City last weekend.

“It is a big pitch at Port Vale and they are always good games,” added Clough. “They will be buoyed by their first win of the season.

“It is very important to get that under your belt. They have been in games this season and come close to getting the win on occasions. That is League One, especially this season, and how tight it is going to be.

“Little points in games and decisions here or there can be the determining factor as to if you win or lose.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is home or away, they have got their first three points. The confidence they will get from that, we will see on Saturday.”

