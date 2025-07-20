Luke Bolton became Mansfeld Town's ninth summer signing on Saturday. It is likely to be their last of the transfer window.

Mansfield Town Nigel Clough admits he is not looking to do any more business in the summer transfer window.

Stags revealed the signing of winger Luke Bolton from Wrexham shortly before kick-off on Saturday to take their summer dealings to nine new players.

And Clough has revealed he is more than happy with the shape of the new-look Stags squad.

“I think we are done now, unless someone gets injured or something exceptional comes up,” said Clough.

“We are extremely happy with the squad that we have got at the moment. We have got good numbers and you saw on Saturday, there is a team below the team.

“If everybody stays fit we will give it a go and see how we are with these players. The next nine months will tell but we are very pleased.

“We have a list, it’s not a massive list - 30 to 40 players, and most of these players were at the top of the list so we are thrilled to get them in.”

But the squad rebuild has already suffered one set back in pre-season with forward Joe Gardner now ruled out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury picked up in the win over Sligo Rovers.

It came just days after the promising forward joined Mansfield on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

“He has had a scan and it’s pretty much as we thought, it is going to be around the six week mark with ankle ligament damage,” added Clough.

“He just got caught and twisted and everything we have agreed on a treatment and rehab plan with Forest.

“If we get an international break, he will be ready to return after that. It is a big blow for him, he only signed two days before but you are going to pick these injuries up.

“To only have one at this stage is extremely pleasing for everyone considering what we have had in previous seasons.

“The trip was perfect for four days apart from one bad tackle and one lad’s poor decision. He has apologised, the manager apologised straight away, they don’t want that sort of thing but it is football and it happens.”

Gardner impressed for Forest’s B team in the opening half of the 2024/25 season, appearing 12 times in Premier League 2, scoring six.