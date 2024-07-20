Nigel Clough was content with the workout for Mansfield Town after their 6-0 win at Hucknall Town.

Stags boss Nigel Clough says discussions will continue with the club’s two trialists after they again impressed.

Winger Ben Quinn and forward Eric McWoods both scored against Hucknall Town – their second goals in as many games.

It left Clough impressed with the contributions of both players ahead of Mansfied’s warm weather training camp in Portugal next week.

“Both did well again,” he said. “Ben had the confidence to step up and score the penalty. Eric thought the keeper was favourite for his goal, he did well, that is probably his game, explosive over 10-15 yards.

“Ben is going to come to Portugal with us and we will keep looking at him.

“His age and the restrictions in the squad in terms of numbers next season, with U21’s not counting, make him more attractive.

“We will have a chat with Eric and see what he is doing. He won’t come to Portugal with us.”

Stags fielded different line-ups in either half as they took their pre-season goal tally to 13 goals so far with a confident display.

The League One newcomers hit the front after just three minutes through Hiram Boateng to set the tone for a predictably one-sided encounter.

Stags led 2-0 at the break before adding more misery in the second half for the hosts as Hucknall tired late on.

“It was a muggy day and it was another good workout,” added Clough. “The players had to work that bit harder to get the same result and it was another good 45 minutes for everybody,

“We will up it next week in terms of time with it being 70 mins and 20 minutes and then reverse it the week after before doing full 90’s the week after that.

“This gives confidence, especially to the forwards, and not conceding chances. You don’t want to go into the season not having scored goals.”

Aaron Lewis (tight hamstring) and Christy Pym (back) and George Maris all missed the game at Hucknall.

Clough also confirmed all first team squad members will head to Portugal, where Stags will face Chelsea U21’s.

“It will be hot weather training, a double session Monday, training Tuesday and a game Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a rest day and Thursday will be training,” Clough added.

“It will be a good mixture of relaxation and hard work. The Chelsea game will be a much different workout and more like the Leicester game we played last week.

“We will have to work very hard without the ball.”