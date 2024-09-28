Christy Pym made a number of magnificent saves to help Mansfield Town to victory.

Stags boss Nigel Clough dished out the praise to shot-stopper Christy Pym following his inspired display at Northampton.

The rock-solid keeper pulled off a number of fine saves, including a first-half penalty stop, to help steer Mansfield to a third win on the bounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main reason we kept the clean sheet was the goalkeeper, he was outstanding,” said Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since he threw those two in at Lincoln he has been immaculate. It would have been a different game without the penalty save.

“He is an exceptionally good professional and a very good character. When he makes mistakes it doesn’t sit well with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will make sure he doesn’t make one again for as long as he can. He has been excellent in the last three games.”

Will Evans headed Stags ahead just two minutes after the restart as the visitors made a fast start to the second half.

The points were sealed by a beauty of a strike by sub Aaron Lewis after he lashed a loose ball home from distance.

It was a second half which left Clough more than pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were too clever in the first half and not brave enough on the ball, I thought we looked a threat though,” he said.

“We hit the post, we had one-on-ones, it wasn’t all one way. We said at half-time that with better service and better play we could create chances.

“We started the second half much better and much brighter. Will Evans has deserved that goal for his work-rate and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone put a shift in today. Northampton have got some very good forward players and are a threat, we had to be at our best.

“Aaron has scored two hugely important goals for us in the last two games, it doesn’t half make those last five minutes easier.

The result leaves Stags fifth in the League One table ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Crawley Town.

You can get more Stags news, here.