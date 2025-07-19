Mansfied Town manager Nigel Clough shares his thoughts.

Stags boss Nigel Clough felt second-half bravery was the key to Mansfield Town’s brilliant fightback against Middlesbrough.

The hosts had trailed 3-0 at half-time following rapid-fire goals from Dael Fry, Tommy Conway and Morgan Whittaker.

But Stags refused to be beaten and pulled goals back through Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Stephen McLaughlin after taking the second half to the Championship side.

And that never-say-die attitude was rewarded when Jordan Bowery kept his cool from the spot with three minutes to go to give Stags a fine 3-3 draw.

“We got more on the front foot in the second half,” said Clough. “We have to be brave at times and go man-to-man and we did that more in the second half.

“You have got to push people on. Occasionally you are going to get caught out, but I think you get the benefit at the other end of the pitch.”

It could have been even better for Stags had Rhys Oates managed to convert a 71st minute spot-kick following a foul at a corner.

It was one of three penalties awarded during the game with Clough not convinced by two of them.

“I am not sure about the penalties,” added Clough. “The second one was definitely a penalty, but the first and third ones I am not too sure about.

“The referee said they have been instructed to give more for holding and so on. I would have thought in a pre-season game it would have been a quiet word and not to actually give them in pre-season.

“It would have been preferable to just manage the game. At least it evened out.”

Clough also felt there were plenty of other positives to take from the game.

“The gulf in quality that they had showed at times,” said Clough. “I thought we started well in the first 15-20 minutes.

“When they got the first goal they really got on top, but we hung in there and got one back and then anything can happen from that.

“If Rhys Oates scores his penalty then who knows. The second goal is how the system should work.

“When one wing back is crossing it the other should be on the end of it attacking it. It was nice to get back in it.

“We have nine new players and it will take a few weeks to integrate them, that is one of the biggest challenges.”

Stags face Championship opposition on Tuesday night with Oxford United the visitors.

