Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough knows Stags have a great chance to pull further clear.

Impressive Stags sit top of the table with an eight point cushion on MK, who they still have to face twice.

And focused Clough knows the task ahead against the Dons will be far from easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They are an extremely good footballing team, very similar to Notts County in the way they play and are very possession-based,” he said.

“They will be frustrated after their defeat at AFC Wimbledon. They are right on our tails and they are important games.

“We are expecting as hard a game as we have had this season, it should be a good game and an interesting one.

“If MK win both games against us they are right behind us. It's an important one and an opportunity for us, we will be giving it everything as always.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Dons’ boss Mike Williamson knows his side face as tougher of a challenge as it gets.

“They have a very experienced manager, with a wealth of talent,” he said.

“We've been watching them, they're probably the most threatening team in terms of the firepower and quality they have in their squad.

“We know the pitch will play a part, but for both teams. Mansfield can mix their game up so well. They can go long, they've got the physicality, they can play through the thirds too, and they have extremely good players too that are always looking to cause problems.

We have to control the controllables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to turn up tomorrow and understand who we are and what we stand for, how good we can be. We've got to hit our maximum to stand a chance.”

Elsewhere Clough has been nominated for February’s SkyBet League Two manager of the month award.

The month saw Stags collect 12 points, including huge home wins over Harrogate Town and Salford City.

He will go against Bradford’s Graham Alexander, Crewe’s Lee Bell and Matt Sadler of Walsall.