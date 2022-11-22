Midfielder Hiram Boateng has been very influential since returning to the side. Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags have picked up just four points in their last six League Two matches following a big dip in form with injuries not helping matters.

Top scorer Rhys Oates returned off the bench during the weekend defeat at Harrogate, with Clough hoping it signals a change of luck.

“You see the influence Hiram Boateng is having on games,” he said. “Oates is our leading scorer and we have missed these players, two of our most influential players, for a long time.

“We have also had injuries. We had our captain missing at Harrogate as well as (Elliott) Hewitt and (Riley) Harbottle.

“It is no excuse but to achieve a level of consistency we have to have a consistent team selection and it’s been chopping and changing, not through choice, for the first three months of the season.

“We are looking forward to getting to the point where we have everyone fit and a settled side and we will be better for it.

“We are still in a good position, Saturday was a setback but it’s three points.

“We have a break in the league now before Colchester and I think we can do some good work in the cup games to build confidence.”

That starts with a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup second round on Saturday with Clough relishing the tie.

“It's a wonderful experience for the players and the fans,” said Clough. “We have a couple of big Sheff Wed fans in the camp as well.

“Stephen Quinn spent a lot of time at Sheffield United and he's looking forward to it for a different reason.

“We have the belief that we can win. When we play at these stadiums it doesn't phase us. We have very good players who can perform in these venues and they have to step up and show it.

“They are the biggest side in the competition at this stage and I’m pleased with the ticket pricing and that it's not too far to go.

“We want to make it a real good occasion and we will try our best to reward the supporters.”