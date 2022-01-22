Celebrations from Rhys Oates after scoring a header inside 40 seconds.

Stags shrugged off Farrend Rawson’s 39th minute red-card to secure a record-equalling seventh straight league wins in the Football League.

One-time Barrow loanee Jordan Bowery headed a match clincher after 67 minutes, adding to Rhys Oates’ opener after 40 seconds and Stephen McLaughlin’s latest goal after 25 minutes.

“To go down to ten men for nearly an hour and win like that is a staggering effort,” Clough said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The organisation, the closing down and restricting their chances and getting another goal, is as good as it gets this season under the circumstances.

“We pressed them high up the pitch, which most teams don't do with ten men. We dealt with them when they got into our third and Nathan Bishop didn’t have much to do.

“The work-rate was brilliant. We were a bit worried about getting through to half-time when we saw five minutes injury time go up.

“We reorganised and we were fine in the second half. Scoring a goal after 40 seconds away from home gave us all a lift and something to hang on to.”

Clough also believes it could prove to be a pivotal victory over the course of the season and a win that can breed even more confidence.

“This was a different type of victory and the extra belief you can get from it can be significant,” he said.

“The season and the momentum could have swung a bit today if we had lost. It was pivotal today and I was more worried about this game than Forest Green.”

The Stags boss also felt Rawson had been hard done to by the referee.

“I have no problem with the second yellow card given to Faz but the first one was unbelievably harsh,” said Clough.

“We didn’t even think it was a foul, never mind a yellow. He never touched the striker and the ref got it wrong.