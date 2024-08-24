Nigel Clough encourages his side during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Lincoln City.

Deflated Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough says his side must start to defend better after their 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City.

Two goalkeeping blunders and some poor defending played a key part in their defeat with keeper Christy Pym at fault for City’s first two goals.

“We came here with a lot of hope after an unbeaten start to the season,” said Clough. “Everyone is despondent, everyone can do better, certainly at defending, We have to defend better

“The free-kick right on the stroke of half-time is an absolute killer.

“We talked all week about the importance of set-pieces and long throws. We gave a soft free-kick away and Christy Pym failed to deal with it.

“He made two errors for the first two goals, they are probably the first two errors since he came in.

“We will never know what would have happened if we had got in 1-0 down at half-time.”

Lincoln added a third three minutes into the second half when an unmarked Adam Jackson headed home.

The rampant Imps added a fourth when Ben House tapped home a rebound on 51 minutes.

Deji Oshilaja pulled a consolation goal back with a close range finish after a corner on 69 minutes.

It left Clough reflecting on Mansfield’s lack of League One ‘know-how’ against their most experienced opponents.

“There was a lack of thought and a lack of intelligence today. We looked vulnerable every time the ball came into our box.

“Lincoln are an established League One side and they had the quality. They have a little bit more know-how at this level and they exposed us today, but we contributed too much to the defeat today.”

Stags will now pick up the pieces as they prepare for to host high-flying Stockport County next weekend.

