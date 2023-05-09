In a joint statement, chairman John Radford and co-chair Carolyn Radford said: “We’ve very much enjoyed working with Nigel during the past two-and-a-half years and are delighted that he has agreed to a new contract.

“Nigel is an experienced manager and – of equal importance – a man of principles and integrity.

“Despite the disappointment of missing out on a top seven finish this season by the finest of margins, there can be no doubting the progress we have made with Nigel at the helm.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - staying with the Stags.

“Like us, he is determined to improve on the final league standing from the two previous seasons and we will offer all the support we can to help him fulfil our ambitions in 2023-24.

“The news also underlines our requirement for stability and continuity as we aim to build on last season and we are sure that our magnificent supporters will be greatly heartened to learn that Nigel will be extending his stay with the Stags.”

Clough said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a new deal in principle and am looking forward to tying it up in the next few days.

“As I said after the game on Monday, we can’t wait for next season and we feel that with a few new additions we can be up there challenging again.

“We’ve made progress in the last two-and-a-half years but ultimately not with the desired outcome.

“With that said, we feel we’re getting closer and without the injuries of the last season, there’s no doubt that we would have been closer still.

