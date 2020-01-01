Nicky Maynard hits hat-trick as Mansfield Town start 2020 with Graham Coughlan's first win

MANSFIELD kicked off the new decade with a fine 3-2 fightback win at ten-man Cambridge United.

New boss Graham Coughlan clinched his first win since taking the helm courtesy of Nicky Maynard’s second hat-trick of the season.

Mansfield Town defender Malvind Benning tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Luke Hannant.'Picture Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Harvey Knibbs and Greg Taylor scored for the hosts, who had Reggie Lambe sent off at the Abbey Stadium.

Coughlan made five changes to the side which lost 2-0 to two James Vaughan penalties at Bradford last time out.

Hayden White, Krystian Pearce, Neal Bishop, Jacob Mellis and Maynard were the quintet to come in as James Clarke, Ryan Sweeney, Willem Tomlinson, Otis Khan and Andy Cook missed out.

The Stags saw an early chance go begging when CJ Hamilton blasted over.

Jacob Mellis tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Reggie Lambe.

And they were made to pay in the third minute as Knibbs headed home the U’s first goal of the year to take the lead.

The visitors almost found themselves two behind after confusion inside the box.

But shot-stopper Conrad Logan came to the rescue to tip Sam Smith’s strike on to the post.

Hamilton dazzled his way into space to force Callum Burton into a top stop, before the hosts’ keeper kept out Maynard as the Stags threatened to equalise.

But Maynard made no mistake second time round as he converted Danny Rose’s knock down nine minutes before the break.

Coughlan’s charges found themselves behind once again going into the break as Greg Taylor tapped in after Jack Roles’ free-kick hit the post.

Lambe was sent off just before the hour after two yellow cards in as many minutes.

First he brought down Mellis before pulling down White to leave the U’s a man light for 31 minutes.

The Stags upped the ante with the extra man with Matt Preston heading wide before Rose fired into the side netting.

Hamilton almost found a fortunate equaliser as his deflected effort troubled Burton.

With 19 minutes left Maynard drilled home Hamilton’s fizzed cross to level for a second time.

Moments later Rose timed his run to perfection before being kept out by Burton.

But Maynard completed a fine comeback win in the 81st minute when he headed home his third.

Cambridge: Burton, Darling, Taylor, Taft (Dallas, 90), Dunk, Hannant (Maris, 65), Lambe, Lewis, Roles, Knibbs (Jones, 70), Smith.

Unused subs: Mitov, Norville-Williams, Richard, O’Neil.

Mansfield: Logan, White (Clarke, 79), Pearce, Preston, Benning, MacDonald, Bishop (Cook, 79), Mellis, Hamilton, Rose, Maynard.

Unused subs: Olejnik, Knowles, Smith, Khan, Davies.

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 3,848 (347)