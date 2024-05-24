Northampton Town can look forward to another exciting season ahead.Northampton Town can look forward to another exciting season ahead.
Northampton Town can look forward to another exciting season ahead.

Next season's final predicted League One table and where Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Stockport County, Wrexham, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 07:09 BST
Mansfield are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season as they pit their skills in League One.

Nigel Clough is working hard on adding quality to his squad with Lee Gregory and Keanu Baccus already joining the ranks.

Lewis Brunt could follow on a permanent deal in the coming days, along with a couple more additions.

It further adds to the sense of anticipation for the season with Mansfield not entering the league to make up the numbers.

Here we look at how the final League One table is expected to look, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

Get more Stags news, here.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
8/1

3. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Wrexham

11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLincoln CityBlackpoolMansfieldNigel CloughHuddersfield TownBirmingham City