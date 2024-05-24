Nigel Clough is working hard on adding quality to his squad with Lee Gregory and Keanu Baccus already joining the ranks.

Lewis Brunt could follow on a permanent deal in the coming days, along with a couple more additions.

It further adds to the sense of anticipation for the season with Mansfield not entering the league to make up the numbers.

Here we look at how the final League One table is expected to look, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.