Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town boss Clough believes it will be next season before the club see a fully fit Alfie Kilgour in a Stags shirt again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 16 months out with a serious Achilles injury, Kilgour racked up his 10th appearance of the season in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Cambridge as Stags slowly and carefully bring him back into the fold.

“I think he has done brilliantly to say he's been out that long,” said Clough.

“It was long, long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Kilgour makes his comeback against Blackpool in October.

“What you get is that initial high after being out long term, a real buzz.

“But then all of a sudden it levels off a little bit and catches up with you as you have done no pre-season training.

“Missing pre-season is the biggest thing. You can see the lads who got a good pre-season and foundation, you can see it in their performances week in, week out. You get the benefits for the next nine months.

“He is probably there at the moment and struggled a bit on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, the standard has gone up. You have been out 16 months and we have gone up a league and the attackers you're up against are that bit better. And we have improved as a team too.”

Clough added: “He will get a few games this season but I think it's next season when we will see the best of him.

“He is a great character on and off the pitch and I think he lifts the crowd.

“It is frustrating for him as he wants to play regularly now after getting back on the pitch again.

"But he is probably not at the point he can play regularly again yet.”