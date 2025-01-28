Next season before defender Alfie Kilgour will be fully fit – says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough
After 16 months out with a serious Achilles injury, Kilgour racked up his 10th appearance of the season in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Cambridge as Stags slowly and carefully bring him back into the fold.
“I think he has done brilliantly to say he's been out that long,” said Clough.
“It was long, long time.
“What you get is that initial high after being out long term, a real buzz.
“But then all of a sudden it levels off a little bit and catches up with you as you have done no pre-season training.
“Missing pre-season is the biggest thing. You can see the lads who got a good pre-season and foundation, you can see it in their performances week in, week out. You get the benefits for the next nine months.
“He is probably there at the moment and struggled a bit on Saturday.
“Also, the standard has gone up. You have been out 16 months and we have gone up a league and the attackers you're up against are that bit better. And we have improved as a team too.”
Clough added: “He will get a few games this season but I think it's next season when we will see the best of him.
“He is a great character on and off the pitch and I think he lifts the crowd.
“It is frustrating for him as he wants to play regularly now after getting back on the pitch again.
"But he is probably not at the point he can play regularly again yet.”