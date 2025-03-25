Next four games are crucial says Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town return to action from a two-week break for a tough trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday with boss Nigel Clough stressing the next four games are vital to staying clear of the relegation battle.

Last time out Stags won 1-0 against Barnsley – a first win in 15 outings – but then saw last weekend's game with Leyton Orient called off due to international call-ups.

“We did get that much needed victory, but we are far from safe as yet,” said Clough.

“They are nine important games now and we don't want it going to the last few.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is calling on players to achieve safety quickly. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I think really the next four before our next weekend break are absolutely vital to get something from.

“I know the run was terrible before, but we have only lost one out of five now and we have to continue that good form, whether it be draws or wins just to keep the points tally ticking over.”

Clough had previously said he felt 50 points would be their safety target, but now said: “I think 50 points is a minimum now with the way Burton are picking up points.

“Crawley won on Saturday and Cambridge were two minutes from winning at Barnsley.

“So I don't think you can be safe with anything until you are mathematically safe - and that is our aim.

“It felt like we had been stuck on 37 points for about three years.”

On having no game last weekend, Clough said: “I am not sure if it was a welcome break, though we did get a little longer to enjoy the victory over Barnsley.

“But, having got the relief of that victory, in some ways you want to keep going.

“But there was nothing we could do about it – the game was called off. So we used it for a mental break more than anything.

“It would have been a long time to think about it if we hadn't got the win with the break ahead.

“We have had quite a few games rearranged now but at least we now finally know where we are in the last six weeks and we can plan accordingly.

“And we still have another free weekend to come with Peterborough getting to Wembley.”