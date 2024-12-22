The job has become up for grabs after Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon following a dire run of form for the Cod Army.
Curle enjoyed success at Stags, guiding them to the play-off final at Cardiff in the 2003/04 season.
He was dismissed by the club in controversial circumstances before being awarded damages for winning a court case over wrongful dismissal.
The former Man City defender is rated as a 20/1 shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com
