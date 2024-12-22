Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.

Next Fleetwood Town manager: Former Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and Burton Albion managers and ex-Chelsea and Millwall star in contention for vacant Fleetwood job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 14:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 14:26 GMT
Former Mansfield Town manager Keith Curle is a long shot contender for the vacant Fleetwood Town manager’s job.

The job has become up for grabs after Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon following a dire run of form for the Cod Army.

Curle enjoyed success at Stags, guiding them to the play-off final at Cardiff in the 2003/04 season.

He was dismissed by the club in controversial circumstances before being awarded damages for winning a court case over wrongful dismissal.

The former Man City defender is rated as a 20/1 shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com

5/2

1. Dino Maamria

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/3

2. Pete Wild

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1

3. Pete Norton : Paul Simpson

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1 Photo: Getty Images : f

Photo Sales
9/2

4. Jody Morris

9/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Keith CurleFleetwood TownBurton AlbionMillwallStagsFleetwoodCharlie Adam
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice