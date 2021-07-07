Newport County v Mansfield Town fixture is reversed

Mansfield Town will now face Newport County at home on 14th August.

The Stags were scheduled to play The Exiles at Rodney Parade on Saturday 14 August, however, the match will now take place at One Call Stadium, Mansfield (3pm).

An agreement was reached between the two clubs following a request from Newport to enable them to extend renovation work of their pitch at Rodney Parade.