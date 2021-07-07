Newport County v Mansfield Town fixture is reversed
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixtures against Newport County have been reversed.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:39 pm
The Stags were scheduled to play The Exiles at Rodney Parade on Saturday 14 August, however, the match will now take place at One Call Stadium, Mansfield (3pm).
An agreement was reached between the two clubs following a request from Newport to enable them to extend renovation work of their pitch at Rodney Parade.
It means that Nigel Clough’s men will now travel to South Wales on Saturday 19 February (3pm).