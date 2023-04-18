Newport County more dangerous now safe from drop believes Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Stags head there on a seven-game unbeaten run after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Grimsby Town and sat in the seventh and final play-off spot with only five games to go.

“I think Newport are clear of relegation now and so are more difficult to beat,” said Clough.

“It makes them more dangerous in my view, a bit like Grimsby on Saturday. They were able to go for it second half.

Stags in action at home to Newport earlier in the season - the game ended 0-0 and Stags had James Perch sent off.

“Newport have been inconsistent. Last week Graham wasn't happy with the performance at Stockport, but they bounced back on Saturday.

“That is what you get when you go in somewhere new until you can put your own squad together.

“They are very difficult to break down and will be very resolute. The first goal will be very important.

“A clean sheet would be good too. We seem to get punished at the moment. Teams are not having many chances against us but we're not getting away with much. “

Clough continued: “We will approach the game the same as we have done every game recently, home or away.

“One of the nice things over the last five or six games is that our level of performance has been pretty consistent. We have tried to take the game to opponents as much as we can.

“You look back 12 months and I think we are playing better in terms of our general performance. We are a bit more relaxed and playing better football than a year ago.

“We were scrapping in the last eight games or so of last season to get in the play-offs, which we managed.

“But this season I think we're playing better, and that's without the seven or eight injured players. With some of them back I think we have the capability to improve our performance.

“We need to try to keep that consistency going, try to stay unbeaten and hold our nerve.

“It might be that for the last two or three games we get two, three or four players back and that could be the difference. I hope so. But if not we will go with what we've got and give it everything.

“Confidence-wise it's always good to stay unbeaten. We have won enough of the games – we've had too many draws. But you saw the importance of getting that draw.

“It was a better point at 5pm than we anticipated when you see Colchester surprisingly win at Salford and we moved back into the play-off places. It is in our own hands again now.

“It is silly results time of the season and I think you're seeing that throughout the leagues. Teams going for things are a bit nervous and edgy. Teams fighting relegation the same. I don't want us to get like that. I want us to keep playing with the same kind of freedom. I think that's our best chance.

“There aren't many to go now and we need to win a few of the games we have left.”

Stags again look unlikely to have any of their eight injured players available to start tonight.

“We are heartened by the fact we're still in the mix and in with a shout, despite having seven or eight out injured since late January,” said Clough.

“One thing we thought we had enough enough of was midfield players. In January we thought we were well covered there. Then you lose four – and all potential starters in Louis Reed, Anthony Hartigan, George Maris and Ollie Clarke. It's left us a bit light but we've coped with it as well as could be expected.

“We're also missing Rhys Oates and Will Swan, arguably our two most dangerous attackers.

“With a threadbare bench and no one likely to return from injury the lads will just have to keep getting through. Some of those on the bench are not fit enough to come on.

“Rhys Oates was named on the bench at Grimsby but couldn't complete the warm up. He was very stiff in the groin/pelvic are so until that eases he will be ruled out. If he could give us 10-15 minutes he will be on the bench.

“Stephen McLaughlin didn't train on Monday and that was after just five minutes on Saturday as his ankle is sore again. But it's good to have him back involved again as you want your best players around you.

“It's a balancing act at the moment trying to get them back out on the pitch. We have to be sensible about it.”

Veteran Stephen Quinn may need a rest but Clough will leave the decision up to the former Irish international star.

“Stephen Quinn has played a lot of games recently – and nearly full games as well,” he said.

“It is totally in his hands to see how he feels. He is 37 and he will make the decision if he is able to start. If he can we will start him.

“I think he has been our outstanding player in the last few weeks. I think he is still enjoying it which is as important as anything at that age.