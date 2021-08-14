Newport County boss Mike Flynn happy with depleted side in Mansfield Town defeat

Newport County manager Michael Flynn.

Forced into making four changes due to injury, the Exiles pushed Stags all the way and Flynn said: “I thought we played quite well against a strong Mansfield team.

“Ultimately our poor defending on the two goals gave them the points as I thought we were the better team.

“We started going a bit long in the last 15 minutes which wasn't the point of my substitutions. I wanted them to build and get more crosses in the box.

“Scott Bennett was absolutely superb today. We had a few injuries so we had to change things around so that has given me a lot of confidence with the way we played.

“People have come in and done extremely well.”

He continued: “It's only the second game of the season so I am not getting carried away with it. It's been a long week, but the boys have given me their all.