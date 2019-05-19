New vice-chairman at Clipstone FC is Brad Rutter

Andy Sumner has stood down as Clipstone FC vice-chairman because of work commitments in Abu Dhabi and will be replaced by fellow committee member Brad Rutter.

“I know the club is in great hands with his fantastic leadership and enthusiasm, along with the other officials who work so hard for the club,” Sumner told the Cobras’ website.

“Once I’m back home I will be back at the club and will look at my commitments then and see how I can be actively involved again in some sort of capacity.”

Chairman Richard Clarey praised Andy’s input, saying: “Andy came in at a difficult time, and without his input and leadership we would be in a lot worse position.”

Brad added: “It’s a great opportunity to build something long-term. The club has a strong belief in giving local players a chance.”