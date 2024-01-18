News you can trust since 1952
The happiness of Mansfield Town fans has been ranked by a new survey.

New survey shows the happiness of fans across League Two and reveals how Mansfield Town supporters compare to Wrexham, Notts County, Barrow, Bradford City and Swindon Town fans - picture gallery

New research has revealed the unhappiest fans in the English Football League, according to online engagement and reactions.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:50 GMT

The team at OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the EFL in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score out of ten.

Here is how each club’s fans rate, from happiest to most miserable.

All data was collected in November 2023.

9.05/10

1. Notts County

9.05/10 Photo: Cameron Smith

7.5/10

2. Stockport County

7.5/10 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

7.32/10

3. Wrexham

7.32/10 Photo: Christopher Furlong

6.85/10

4. AFC Wimbledon

6.85/10 Photo: James Chance

