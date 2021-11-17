New signings could boost Selston’s surge

The Parishioners have hauled themselves up to 15th after three wins in five games and have now boosted their squad with the arrival of Attenborough midfielder Leyton Wright.

“Leyton has been training with us and is another fit, hungry young lad,” said manager Karl Steed.

“He is another who ticks the box of the sort of player we're after. He is willing to do the right stuff off the ball and looks comfy on it as well.

“He made his debut at Holbeach on Saturday, got a good half an hour and looked like he will settle in and have a major part to play for us.”

Steed added: “Leyton was working away on Tuesday for the defeat at Loughborough Students, as was George Leyton, who has been a big part of what we have been doing. He was a big miss.

“But we did have Rory Davis back at centre half, who has missed quite a chunk of the season through illness, injury and work.

"But he is a big player for us and it was nice to see him back and get through 90 minutes.

"Rory is just like a Rolls Royce – so technically composed on the ball. He is a calming influence for us at the back.”

Steed now hopes to add a forward to his options.

“I am hoping to sign someone else up at the back of this week, but I don't want to say too much about him until I do,” he explained.

“He's from our league so he has the experience.

"He is another fit, hungry young lad who just wants to play games.

“He's not been getting too many minutes in where he's at.

"But he's had enough minutes to show he can compete at this level.

“If we can get that one over the line it will give me another option.

"He is a cracking player.

"He can play either side, behind the front man, or straight down the middle.