New signing Ryan Sweeney can’t wait to partner Deji Oshilaja for the third time at Mansfield Town

Returning Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney can't wait to renew his central defensive partnership with Deji Oshilaja as the pair team up for a third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweeney, 28, played for Mansfield between 2018-2021 and returned to the One Call Stadium this week after turning down a new contract at Burton Albion to become the Stags' first summer signing.

But he has plenty of experience of playing with Stags' Player of the Year Oshilaja, having been with him on his AFC Wimbledon debut and then also at Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is the third club I have been at with Deji and it will be fantastic to play with him again,” said Sweeney.

Deji Oshilaja shadows Northampton's Tyler Roberts last season.

“I actually made my professional debut with him and it will be brilliant to get back with him.

“He is someone I am friends with on and off the pitch and someone I rate really highly.

“We were the two centre halves at Wimbledon and he was brilliant to play with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is not the tallest, but his willingness and aggression to go after things and win things probably makes up for that.

“Deji is probably a bit quicker than me you would say and when you have played at the level he has it is good for someone like me to play alongside him.

“I am aware he had a really good season here last year in his first year, which is not surprising at all.”

It certainly won't be a dressing room of strangers for Sweeney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“George Maris, Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) and Jordan Bowery who I knew from before are still here as well as a few people behind the scenes I know as well,” he said.

Captain at the Pirelli Stadium, Sweeney won both the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards for his superb displays in 2024/25.