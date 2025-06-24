New signing Liam Roberts not taking No.1 status for granted at Mansfield Town

New Mansfield Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts is not taking his status as first choice stopper for granted.

The 30-year-old has just signed from Millwall where he played only two games last season and turned down a new deal.

Boss Nigel Clough has brought him in as first choice to take over departing Christy Pym’s shirt, and Roberts said: “It will be incredible to be given that. But it's not a privilege. I still have a point to prove, especially here as I am coming in new.

“I need to be the best I can be daily and show what I am about.

Liam Roberts in Northampton Town action in February 2022.

“I can't rest on my laurels. There is a weight that comes with that shirt. You have to wear it with pride and give 110 per cent every day.

“I do believe I am at my peak. But just because I am being given the shirt doesn't mean that I get to wear it. I have to prove myself in that shirt.”

On deciding to switch to Mansfield from Millwall, he said: “It was down to when I met the gaffer.

“He told me about the vision and the progress the club wants to make, not just this season but in the future too, so it is an exciting time to be part of the Stags.

“It's a great club and the stadium is evolving. It is a club that is making progression.”

In 2021/22 Roberts showed the Stags fans his talents with a superb display at the One Call Stadium and he was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year after keeping 20 clean sheets that season.

“My career has been mental. I started coming through the ranks at Walsall and progressed into the first team,” he said.

“My first loan was down the road from here at Rainworth MW - I think I was 17.

“I had a few loans out from Walsall just to get some experience before I was involved with the first team.

“Then I went to Northampton and played here that season and it was probably one of the best games I have had.

“It was just one of those games where everything clicks.

“It was an incredible season for me which was testament to the lads there as well.

“I was fortunate enough to go to Middlesbrough after that. During my time there I went out on loan to Barnsley and obviously then to Millwall last year.

“But I am just excited to be here now and I am looking forward to meeting the lads next week and cracking on.

“I do know a few of the boys and have probably played against them all in the past. So it's not alien coming into this group.

“I have been around the Championship and played a few games and I can bring that experience and help the younger lads out. I think we will have a right go in League One.”