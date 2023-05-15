News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Mansfield Town finished five places below their pre-season predicted finish, according to research by OLBG.Mansfield Town finished five places below their pre-season predicted finish, according to research by OLBG.
Mansfield Town finished five places below their pre-season predicted finish, according to research by OLBG.

New research says Mansfield Town underachieved by five places this season - plus how Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Salford City and Bradford City fared against their pre-season expectations - picture gallery

Research by OLBG claims Mansfield Town underachieved by five places this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2023, 07:00 BST

OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.

Stags had been predicted to finish third but could only manage eighth.

The findings revealed that League Two play-off winning hopefuls Carlisle ended League Two 19 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.

By contrast, in finishing 20th, Colchester were 18 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.

Here’s how every team compared against their pre-season expectations with the bookies.

Get all the latest Mansfield Town news here.

Pre-season prediction: 9th Final position: 1st

1. Leyton Orient (+8)

Pre-season prediction: 9th Final position: 1st Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 17th Final position: 2nd

2. Stevenage (+15)

Pre-season prediction: 17th Final position: 2nd Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 6th Final position: 3rd

3. Northampton Town (+3)

Pre-season prediction: 6th Final position: 3rd Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 16th Final position: 4th

4. Stockport County (+12)

Pre-season prediction: 16th Final position: 4th Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Leyton OrientLeague TwoBradford CityStags